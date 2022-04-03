Ali Zafar kicks off Holy Ramadan with launch of mesmerizing track ' Maula'

Ali Zafar drops new music single 'Maula'

Singer Ali Zafar released his first single Maula late this Saturday in honor of the month of Ramadan.

The musical video directed by waleed Akram featured Zafar in the iconic sheesh Mahal of Lahore Fort, surrounded by whirling dervishes as he sang away the soulful yet soothing track with deep emotion and much dedication.

Zafar took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of his new song captioning it, “We all go through our journey and perceive life uniquely. For me, the most beautiful experience has been the path to unknown discovery which transcends beyond the realm created by our five senses that we perceive as ‘reality.”





He went on writing, “Once on that journey, we begin to understand that there is something more to our existence. Where there are no agreements or disagreements, no conversation. Just music in silence. Light inside darkness.”

Concluding his thoughts, the Jhoom singer stated, “Something that can only be expressed through the language of music. And that is the beauty. The Husn [Beauty]. Wishing this Ramazan brings you closest to the Creator and the Husn that is inside you.”

The song is doing rounds on streaming platforms which garnered around a million views in just no time.



