Shaan Shahid, Jibran Nasir indulge in political argument: See Inside

Shaan Shahid trolls Jibran Nasir for saying bad things about PM Imran Khan

Film star Shaan Shahid, who has been quite active on social media in light of the current political scenario, bashed Jibran Nasir for passing a rude statement against PM Imran Khan.



Shaan is one of those celebrities who stood with Imran Khan and avoids hearing anything about him.

Taking to twitter, Jibran declared, “The government thieves who stole the election through rigging and assuming public office by fraud.”

To this Shaan tactfully responded, “Bhai bardasht karain, har apka muqadar hai, or yay haar galay wala nahi hai.”

However, Jibran came forward with a reply in a lighter way saying, “Shaan Bhai big fan of your work since childhood, aap humaray cultural ambassador hain. It’s an honor being trolled by you.”

Jibran did not mind being bashed by Shaan due to his high stature.