Arooj Aftab bags major win for track 'Mohobbat'

Aroof Aftab has made history after winning Grammy's

Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab made history after she bagged a Grammy for her incredible song Mohabbat in the best Global Performance Category.



Arooj was also nominated in the Best New Artist category and is known for her soothing vocals dedicated to ancient Sufi traditions with a touch of jazz, folk and minimalism.

Other than that, she is also a well-known music composer who received her training from the Berklee College of Music.

She gained recognition after the former US president Barack Obama included the track Mohabbat on his 2021 summer favorites list.

While accepting the award, Arooj expressed her feelings, “I feel like this category in of itself has been insane… it should this be called yacht party category. I made [this record] about everything that broke me and put me back together. Thank you for listening to it and making it yours.”

The singer had a whale of time at the glitzy event and many from the media fraternity came forward to extend congratulatory messages.



