Mira Sethi relocates to Pakistan for THIS reason

Acclaimed personality Mira Sethi, who shifted to San Francisco after marriage, is back in her hometown Pakistan.



The audience is seeing her as Zubeida in Paristan and is actively working here.

She recently appeared at the show Voice Over Man where she detailed reasons behind moving back.

At the chat, Sethi revealed,” I am back in Pakistan with my husband Bilal as my heart lies here and I couldn't feel at home there.”

“So Pakistan’s love brought me here not once but twice” she stated.