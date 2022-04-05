Aijaz Aslam's son to enter showbiz?

Actor Aijaz Aslam, who is a dad to two kids, spills all about his son Muhammad’s interest in acting.



The star himself has climbed success with his dedication and has since become a producer and businessman.

He recently appeared as a guest in Faisal Qureshi’s Ramadan transmission where he detailed his plans of bringing his son to the spotlight.

About this, Aijaz said, “My son Muhammad is passionate about acting and wants to start his career once his education is over.”

“After he returns from the USA he will join the industry officially” revealed the Main Aur Tum actor.