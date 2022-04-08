Usman Mukhtar launches his own production studio

Usman Mukhtar, who made waves with his acting, now ventures into the world of production.



The Anaa star in a partnership with friend Meiraj has founded his production house named Eastern Terrestrial (ET).

Taking to Instagram, Mukhtar confirmed the exciting news with a logo of his studio and penned, “Really happy to announce that my brother Meiraj and I have started a production house together! We just wrapped our first project and we can’t wait to show you the first product of ET Studios Insha’Allah.”

He continued writing, “Pakistan is filled with talent and we, at ET Studios, hope to provide a platform and uplift those artists who might not get a chance elsewhere and are looking for opportunities to showcase their artistic capabilities. We are passionate about delivering quality content while emphasizing fair and ethical production practices. We hope you will all enjoy and appreciate the unique vision of ET Studios”.





The star aims to work with utmost dedication and ace his luck at producing.

Fellow celebrities and admirers took to the comments section to extend warm wishes to Mukhtar.