Mawra Hocane details her marriage plans

Pakistani diva Mawra Hocane hints upon her marriage as she sat down for a candid chat.



Recently, rumours regarding her wedding with Sabaat actor Ameer Gillani did rounds and later she did rebuff the speculations.

In an interview at Shaan-E-Suhoor, the Mein Bushra actress said, "I have a strong believe and faith that Allah is the best planner. If I say that I’ll get married after an year or two, you never know what’s coming for me next month. So I have no such plans, I leave everything on God. My mother never forced me to get married, she always stood by my side."

Further adding, she stated, "Firstly, my mother should approve him. The rest are the basic ones that he should have respect for others, mutual respect is very important. I’m a very passionate person, so I want my partner to be the same as well because if he’ll be passionate enough then he’ll be able to understand me.”