Ayesha Omer's surprise visit to old age home wins hearts

Star Ayesha Omer’s Holy month of Ramadan going strong with her small act of kindness.



The Rehbra actress visited Binte Fatima Old home and met with the ladies, had a long chit chat, shared their pain and distributed clothes.

These mothers loved to meet Ayesha and were die-hard fans of her fiery character in the drama Bulbulay.

Clad in a red traditional attire the starlet spent her day well.

Apart from this, Ayesha also spoke with the owners who started this initiative and were quite impressed by them.

Fans were left in total awe of her gesture and showered love and praises on her.





