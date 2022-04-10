FIA closes defamation case filed by Sana Javed

Starlet Sana Javed, who has been slammed for her bad demeanor on sets, filed a case which has been terminated as no evidence supporting her statement could be gathered.

Sana had filed a complaint in March against Omayr Waqar, stylist Aneela Murtaza and Model Manal Saleem and defamation notices were sent to them.

The head of the FIA’s cyber crime wing Imran Riaz took to twitter to share his stance and wrote, "The complaint filed by Actress Sana Javed against her cyber defamation has been closed. The provided evidence was closely scrutinised by the legal team and the content found was about sharing of personal experiences of different coworkers while at work with Sana Javed."

He continued, "The technical team also could not find any evidence of planned smearing campaign against her."

The legal battle resulted due to Manal Saleem as she opened up about working with a celebrity who ridiculed her.

This ongoing social media war has gripped the fashion and entertainment industry.

In a detailed post on 11 March, the Khaani actress addressed all the allegations in a lengthy caption which read, “In the past 72 hours, I’ve been subjected to all sorts of lies and fabricated stories, bullying, hate speech, and threats. A proper planned smear campaign has been initiated against me by a group of individuals."