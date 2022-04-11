Muneeb Butt, Aiman Khan's jaw-dropping clicks from sehri gathering go viral: See

The famous couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt were recently sighted at Jerjee’s Seja’s opulent sehri party in style.



Since their recent wedding, the pair have become the buzz of the town and this time they did not fail to flaunt their chemistry.

Pictures and videos from the simple sehri bash marking the holy month of Ramadan have been circulating online.

For the event, the Hari Hari Churiyan actress opted for a pistachio green ensemble while her hubby donned a white Kurta.

Aiman and Muneeb looked happy and posed intimately giving insights into the bond they share.

Daughter Amal Muneeb was born to this stylish duo.