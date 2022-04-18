Mariyan Nafees, hubby jam in Karachi jalsa: See

Newly wed couple Mariyam Nafees and her husband Amaan Ahmed stood in support of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as they attended the vast PTI protest in Karachi, on Saturday.



The recent political turmoil has left many shattered and celebrities lit up streets with their chants.

The Fitrat starlet has been sharing a lot of tweets and posts lately on her social media account catering to the current political situation, expressing her rage at the sudden turn of events.

Taking to Instagram, Nafees shared insights from the PTI jalsa in Karachi and captioned, “Karachi has given the verdict Khan sb, aapne ghabrana nahi hai! Pakistan LOVES you. Pakistan WANTS you!"









Nafees has been receiving a lot of love for actively supporting the right man and caring for Pakistan’s future.

Apart from this romantic couple, other members of the media were also present at the venue.