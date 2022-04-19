Amir Khan, wife Faryal Makhdoom robbed at gunpoint during outing

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom faced a major setback as they were mugged at gunpoint in East London.

Just minutes before the incident, the star’s wife had shared some pictures on Snapchat from her hangout.

Taking to twitter, the sportsman announced the news, "Just had my watch taken off me at gunpoint in East London, Leyton."

Further adding, "I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was a few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whilst having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe."

The couple, who got married in May 2013 in New York, are alive and well following a robbery incident.