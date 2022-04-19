Alizeh Shah, Shahzad Sheikh to share screen space for upcoming Eid telefilm

The very gorgeous Alizeh Shah and star Shahzad Sheikh are pairing up for an Eid Telefilm titled Chaand Raat aur Chandni.



The play is a mere love story all set to release on television screens, this Eid.

In an interview with journalist Irfan ul Haq, the Raaz-e-Ulfat actor talked about the telefilm in detail.

He said, "The story is about a young man who can go to any extreme to stop his beloved’s wedding and kidnaps her to keep her with him forever."

"The name of my character is Shaami, who is a neighbor of the girl and I am supposed to be an extremely lively and chirpy person in this role," added Sheikh.

Shooting of the telefilm has begun and apart from this the duo will also be seen in a drama together.

Some behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets have also been circulating and fans are excited to see them showcase their chemistry on screen.

Take a look at the filming:



