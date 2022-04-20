Maya Ali hints on her marriage plans

Star Maya Ali recently spoke up about her wedding as she sat for a candid chat.



Maya wants a simple yet fun-filled wedding.

In a chat at GMP Shan-e-Suhoor, the Parey Hut Love star said, "Honestly speaking I’ll not go for a grand lavish wedding ceremony. I just want my close family members and friends to be a part of my wedding."

"I do have a plan for a destination wedding, but in Pakistan. Pakistan is a beautiful country itself. I’ll explore the exquisite locations in Pakistan. Like recently Mariyam Nafees got married in Swat, just like that I’ll select another beautiful location in Pakistan," she added.

The actor has been making headlines since her alleged marriage rumors with actor Osman Khalid Butt circulated but she came forward to rebuff all speculations.