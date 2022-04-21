Mariyam Nafees touches upon societal pressure for marriage

Star Mariyam Nafees talked about the social pressure that she faced to get married.

Mariyam tied the knot with her man love Amaan Ahmed in a dreamy affair a few days back and ever since has been posting pictures with her beloved.

In an interview, the Fitrat actress said, "When I was 19 years old, my mother started convincing me to get married and I was like no I’m just 19 years old. My mother used to say that get married first and then do whatever you want to do."

She further added, "So, till I got married, my mother was onto my case to get married. She used to send me pictures, people used to come at our place but I was stick to a point that I’ll not get married until I’ll get a person of my own choice."

Then her hubby interrupted and revealed, "There were steps of being approved by Mariyam’s family. The first approval I had to get was from Mariyam’s dog (Coco). If coco hadn’t approve me, Mariyam would have rejected me too. I’m an animal lover myself so it was an easy task for me."