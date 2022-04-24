Yashma Gill performs umrah with her father: See

Actress Yashma Gill shows her spiritual path as she kicks off her wonderful umrah journey with her father, in the holy month of Ramadan.



It is pertinent to know that Gill was an atheist before studying Islam and was offered the privilege to visit the house of Allah.

Several pictures and videos from her umrah have been doing rounds on Instagram and fans were happy to see her and captioned, "I cannot begin to explain how I feel. The feeling cannot be put into words. The fact that Allah swt gave me this opportunity, called me to his house that also in RAMADAN, made Umrah possible for me and my family, made me meet some of the most amazing people."





"He gave me SO much knowledge about our religion via various means and on TOP while saying my good byes to his house he put this in my hands as a gift to take back, a part of His house SubhanAllah and keep me reminded of him and have him the closest to me InshaAllah," she added.

Concluding she stated, "Idk what I did to deserve this but may Allah swt always stay Razi with me and give me the himmat and hidayat to always be on the path that is pleasing to him InshaAllah."

In one picture, the Haara Dil actress was honored with the Ghilaaf-e-Kaaba.

Gill was a sight to behold in a pink head covering standing by her father's side who was on a wheelchair.



