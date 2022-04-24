Sanam Chaudhry touches upon the importance of 'ibadah' in her life

Former actress Sanam Chaudhry, who reverted to the religious side, talked about her idea of ibadat.



Sanam often shares her spiritual journey with her fans.

In a live session the star revealed, "I knew the objective of my life since my childhood, however, the concept of Ibadat was never clear to me, I just used to offer prayers occasionally, also, I never did it too regularly but now I have realized what is the real essence of Ibadah , it is to follow Allah’s instructions which is more than offering prayers, keeping fast and doing other Ibadahs. It is to follow each and every instruction of Allah in every aspect of life."

Giving a reference of an Ayah from Surah Mulk, Sanam added, "Allah says in Surah Mulk that it’s Allah who has made this world and hereafter as a test so that one gets his reward or punishment accordingly and we will accordingly be blessed in Akhirah."

"Quran didn’t come to terrify us but it came to warn us and teach humanity because Allah doesn’t want to punish people."