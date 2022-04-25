Aima Baig faces backlash for having tattoos

Pop singer Aima Baig has been criticized by netizens for observing the non-religious act of getting tattoos.

A recent video of Aima popped up on social media where she very proudly revealed the amount of tattoos on her body.

In the viral video, the Do Bol crooner said, "If my father allowed me then I’d have tattoos all over my body. Currently, I have 19 tattoos on my body and the favorite one is on my shoulder which says I don't Know."





Right after the clip went viral the audience reacted in anger as her recent statement had outraged the public.

One fan wrote, "Did you all remember her first look in naat competition and now afsoos."