Here's why Saba Qamar's co-stars perceive her as arrogant

Here's why Saba Qamar's co-stars perceive her as arroagnt

Actress Saba Qamar spilled the reasons behind keeping her workspace separate, still being labeled as arrogant.



Many fellow actors think that Saba is very proud of the abilities she has and the success she gained with time.

In an interview with a local news outlet, the Digest Writer actress said, "Many of my co-actors perceive me as arrogant as I demand for a separate vanity and do not share a room with anyone."

"This is mostly because I do not want any negative energy or fights which could start in the cast and crew, ultimately affecting the final product being made," added Saba.