Saba Qamar admits falling in love with someone, name undisclosed

Pakistani sensation Saba Qamar opened up about her personal life in a candid chat.

Many fans of Saba are interested in knowing whether she has someone in her life.

In an interview with Something Haute, the Digest Writer starlet revealed, "Romance is important. I have someone in my life whose name I do not want to disclose."

"If you have someone in your life, it shows in your demeanor since it makes you more comfortable and peaceful and the one in my life brought me joy and fulfillment," added Saba.

Her heart to heart conversation with Amna Isani has gone viral.







