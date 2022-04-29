Neelam Munir Khan engaged now?

Star Neelam Munir Khan flaunts her ring which sparked engagement rumors!
After spotting a stunning diamond piece in her ring finger fans began to wonder if she really is engaged.
A picture of Neelam has leaked online for all the right reasons and her emoji reactions have picked up more curiosity.
Diva Magazine features Neelam in a new post where she was seen smiling into the camera holding a piece of cake in her hand as her ring caught attention.
Under her picture, a fan directly asked, "Are you engaged?"
The Chupan Chupai star responded with a Monkey Face emoji with hands covering the eyes.
This particular emoticon has emerged as a hot topic of discussion as Neelam has not come forward with any confirmation regarding the rumors.