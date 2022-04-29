Maya Ali laments 14-hour long load shedding: ' Welcome to the Old Pakistan'

Actress Maya Ali is not happy with the current authority as she airs out her grievances online, catering to no light issue in the hot month of April.

Maya has been miserable asserting that the return of Old Pakistan is evident.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Parey Hut Love starlet called out the government with a picture of a candle in the darkness and captioned, "When there is not enough electricity to charge the UPS."

On the night of Laylatul Qadr worshippers spent most of their time praying with no light and addressing this Maya wrote, "Welcome to the old Pakistan where there is no light, load shedding is at its peak, life has become miserable once again."

"Out of 24 hours we are getting only 10 hours of electricity to work. And especially tonight, on such an auspicious night when everyone will be praying, there is so much load shedding."

Several celebrities came forward to express disappointment over the removal of Imran Khan following a no-confidence motion.