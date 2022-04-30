Zara Noor Abbas' chat with her tailor master goes viral

Pakistani sensation Zara Noor Abbas has been struggling over a phone call with her tailor, requesting him to stitch her Eid clothes on time.

As Eid-ul-Fitr is approaching, Zara is preparing for the festivity with full zeal and zest.

A video of the Parey Hut Love actress has popped up on social media where she was spotted giving her tailor some instructions.





However, fans were quick enough to respond.

Netizens found Zara’s video relatable as everyone goes through such problems just before Eid.

The star is married to actor Asad Siddiqui and is living a blissful life with him.