Mansha Pasha constructs mosque in fond memory of late father





Pakistani actress Mansha Pasha amazed fans with a kind deed she performed for her late father Dr.Tariq Pasha, a form of eternal reward.

She along with the rest of her family built a beautiful mosque near her village.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Laal Kabootar actress shared a picture of the mosque with translation of some Quranic verses, "And whoever fears Allah – He will make for him a way out. And will provide for him from where he does not expect. And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him."





"In the Holy Month of Ramzan, we were able to finish a mosque in the loving remembrance of my father in a small community around 4 hours from Karachi. We, as a family, are very appreciative to all of the workers who took on this project and saw it through in this auspicious month."

She concluded, "Thank you all for your support, prayers, and nice words."