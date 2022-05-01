Mahira Khan's next 10 year plan unveiled

Superstar Mahira Khan discussed her goals for the next 10 years after achieving so much in the previous decade as she sat for a candid chat.



Khan gained massive success in her career, one of being cast next to her favourite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, making waves in India.

In an interview with Haroon Rashid on Beyond Bollywood, the Humsafar actress said, "I hope to appear on the Oscars stage and win a Palm d’Or for my picture in Cannes."

Her forward thinking attitude infused priority into her prior ten-year career.