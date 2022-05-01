Here's how Hareem Farooq's life changed after an accident

Pakistani starlet Hareem Farooq faced a major accident at the end of 2014, as she sat for a candid chat.



In an interview with Nida Yasir at Good Morning Pakistan, the Heer Maan Ja actress said, "In the end of 2014, when I was shooting my first serial, I went through a major road accident. I was driving myself but my biggest mistake was that I was not wearing a seat belt due to which I broke my arm."

She added, "It was raining and my car was fully crashed. As I had a minor head injury as well I got faint at that moment. The next six months after my accident were very painful as I faced a lot of difficulties because of my arm."

"A lot of things changed in my life after that accident. Especially the thing I realized was that we make a lot of plans on our own that we’ll do this and that but in reality you are unaware of what will happen next in your life. Allah is the only one who is planning and surely he’s the best of planners."