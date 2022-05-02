Noor Bukhari faces backlash for reciting naat in Madina: See

Former showbiz face Noor Bukhari, who is currently in Madina for Umrah, recited a naat which ignited mixed reactions.

Noor found the straight path as she turned religious and now carries the hijab.

The much adored star was accompanied by her family for Umrah and cannot stop gushing over the honor she received.

Recently a video of Noor has been circulating online in which she was spotted reciting a naat with deep emotion in front of masjid Nabvi.

However, her action was not taken in a good light by some while others adored and wished for her.





According to netizens, while doing intensive Ibadah at holy places cameras should be kept inside.

She was badly criticized for showing off.







