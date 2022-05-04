Mathira wishes her fans Eid Mubarak, shares jaw-dropping clicks

Model Mathira made a stunning social media appearance to greet fans this Eid-ul-Fitr from Fort Myers, Florida.



On Eid, Mathira pulled off a pure desi look and fans adored her for being modest this time.

Taking to Instagram, the supermodel shared gorgeous Eid looks and captioned, "Eid Mubarack."





She opted for a beige three-piece suit for the occasion as she striked different poses.

Her large earrings and neatly styled jet black tresses added more appeal to her entire look.

Fans showered her post with love.