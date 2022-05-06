Iqra Aziz on cloud nine as hubby Yasir Hussain jets off to the UK

Star Iqra Aziz extended sweet greetings to her husband Yasir Hussain before he boarded the flight to London for the premiere of his film Javed Iqbal: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer.

Aziz is a proud wife and on Instagram shared a carousel of pictures from their Eid celebrations.





Captioning the pictures with sweet words, she wrote, "Already missing you. Best of luck darling at the film festival. I AM A PROUD WIFE."

Hussain is attending the festival to celebrate the international acclaim a Pakistani film is receiving despite its prohibition in Pakistan.

Taking to Instagram, Hussain posted a snap from his perfect airport look and wrote, "Pakistan, farewell, Going to attend the premiere of Javed Iqbal in London (Asian film festival UK)."





The Suno Chanda starlet longs for her husband but also gushed over his success at the same time.