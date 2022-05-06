Mahira Khan feels 'cursed' over her new films struggling to hit big screens

Superstar Mahira Khan expressed annoyance at the extended time-lapse of her upcoming movies.



Khan only intends to pick those projects that feed her soul and goals for the next ten years.

In an interview with BBC, the Humsafar star talked about her upcoming film release, "I swear, I’m cursed. I feel like every film I’m doing is going into the Bermuda Triangle… I’m just like, where are they?"

"Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay was one of those things where I was like, I’m just gonna go back to work, because films weren’t happening. But, you’re right, I’m actually craving, like I told you, I want to see all of us on the big screen again. So, Quaid e Azam Zindabad releases on Bakra Eid, so next Eid. And, Neelofar, you’ll have to ask Mr [Fawad] Khan, he’s the producer. And Maula Jatt, let’s not even go there," added Khan.

Her much-anticipated cinematic releases include Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad, Maula Jatt and Neelofar which are taking forever to release.