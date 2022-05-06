Saba Qamar's 'Ghabrana Nahi Hai' leads box office on Eid Day 1

Star Saba Qamar’s film Ghabrana Nahi Hai debuted with a massive box office haul this Eid-ul-Fitr.



The movie is one of the four major releases in Pakistani cinema which garnered positive feedback.

Journalist Hasan Kazmi shared the good news on twitter which read, "Today is an important day for Pakistani Cinema as the local movies managed to garner a good response from the public given that several screens in Punjab were not operational as Malls were closed on 1st Eid Day."

Based on the former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s dialogue Saba’s starrer allegedly made 9,600,000 followed by Dum Mastam, after first day of screening.

Furthermore, Chakkar and Parde Mein Rehne Do with box office earnings of Rs. 2,100,000 and Rs 1,700,000 played a significant role in luring businesses to local cinemas.

Ghabrana Nahi Hai finally released after two long years of delay where Zahid Ahmed, Saba Qamar and Syed Jibran played the lead.



