Sham Idrees, Queen Froggy organize baby shower, all set to reveal upcoming baby gender

Canadian-Pakistani YouTuber Sham Idrees and his wife Sehr hosted a grand baby shower, revealing the gender of their forthcoming baby.



A few months ago, the adored pair shared good news with fans that they will become parents soon.

Taking to Instagram, Idrees shared stunning pictures from the gender reveal party, "Today we found out the gender of our little baby. We truly feel blessed again Alhamdulillah and can’t wait to meet our little angel."





It was a star-studded affair with many of their pals in attendance.





The place was decorated with balloons and a cake as they celebrated the day with great enthusiasm.





The duo were clad in all white for the celebration.

Holding first child in their arms they are looking forward to the birth of their second baby.