Neelam Munir denies engagement rumors, calls it fun banter

Actress Neelam Munir, who has returned to the big screen with film Chakkar, clarifies all the buzz surrounding her personal life.

It all started when a fan inquired whether Muneer was engaged or not after flaunting her ring on social media.

The Ashk actress took to her Instagram and rebuffed all claims regarding her marriage, "I am not engaged or getting married. All rumours are 100% wrong."

Shedding light on the same, Muneer talked about it in a local show responding to a fan, "It wasn't a hint, I think the audience has a right to know [about my personal life]. They are always very interested in it. I'm also on an app, but not with my name, I comment a lot on others' profiles. It was a fun banter. I am not engaged or married at all."