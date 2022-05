Hareem Shah's throwback dance on 'Kacha Badam' goes viral: Watch

TikTok queen Hareem Shah showcased some killer dance moves on a famous Bengali song Kacha Badam in a desert.



The 30-year-old set the internet on fire and her explosive dance video is circulating for all the reasons.

Taking to Instagram, Hareem uploaded a flashback into her sizzling moves in Doha’s desert safari.





Hareem exuded style as she was clad in a white top with black tights and sneakers, giving off Arab vibes.

She flaunted her love for dancing while looking passionately into the camera.