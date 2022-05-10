Saheefa Jabbar Khattak jokingly slaps her stylist: See

Model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak sets the internet on fire with a friendly smack on her stylist face as the strange video goes viral.

Her fans this time were very angry at her for such an act which occurred when she realized being filmed without her knowledge.

Saheefa made it look like all harmless fun, a sort of publicity stunt.





The makeup artist did not feel humiliated as he smiled into the camera while Saheefa indulged in a fun interaction with him.

Clad in a light pink traditional attire with short hair Saheefa jokingly slapped her artist as he applied makeup on her.