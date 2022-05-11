Mahira Khan epitome of grace in tangerine saree: See

Superstar Mahira Khan stepped out in a stunning tangerine saree designed by SFKBridals.

The Humsafar actress was a sight to behold in a peach saree paired with a neckpiece and a handful of bangles as she modeled away.

The brand took to Instagram and shared a jaw-dropping click of Khan captioning, "Mahirah Khan makes our heart skip a beat in this tangerine summer saree. Total inspiration for a glamorous afternoon !"

























She poses in style in a beautiful backdrop flaunting her natural look.

Fans heaped praises admiring her timeless beauty, giving them fashion inspo.