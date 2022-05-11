Zarnish Khan having a blast vacationing in gorgeous Naran Valley: See

Pakistani actress Zarnish Khan is living one of the most gorgeous moments of her life as she vacays in Naran Valley.

Since her visit to the northern areas of Pakistan the starlet has been treating fans to endearing pictures from her trip.

Zarnish expressed excitement as she was enjoying every minute of her time in Naran, staying at the auspicious hotel Sarai.

Taking to Instagram, the Sehra Main Safar actress shared captivating clicks and reels from her luxurious vacay, thanking the hotel for their hospitality, "@hotelsarai thank you for the wonderful experience. I had an amazing time staying with you. The staff was super hospitable and the food was divine.”









Clad in a black top with a polka-dotted skirt and a pair of high boots the actress was a vision in all winter attire.

She avidly documented her travel diary, leaving fans in awe.