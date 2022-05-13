Yumna Zaidi to star lead role in upcoming Arabian web series, trailer out now

Famed star Yumna Zaidi, after a handful of Pakistani drama serials, is officially a part of an Arabian superhero web series titled Crestor and the Knight Stallion.

This unexpected piece of news has taken her fans with a bang.

Her new series will be aired soon and the official trailer is now doing rounds on the streaming platform, YouTube, which has garnered more than 40,000 views.

According to the teaser, the Sinf-e-Aahan actress has bagged a prominent role in the film catering to her success and foreign recognition in the near future.

Arabian series trailer:



