Mashal Khan all set to join hands with Bollywood's musician Vee

Model Mashal Khan just announced her future collaboration with famed Bollywood’s music director, Vee.



Having no creative experience, Mashal gradually established herself as one of the country’s leading actresses.

Confirming her alliance with the musician, the Suno Chanda actress shared a picture with the renowned face and wrote, "That Gemini-Aquarius link is real! Vee, you are a fantastic, wonderful, absolute jewel of a person in addition to being a brilliant producer."





She concluded, "Working with you was not only a pleasure, but it also flew by because we were having so much fun. I wish you all the best, my buddy, and I hope to see you soon."

On the other hand, Mashal’s work and professionalism was lauded by the Indian face in response.

The duo will be working together and this might be Mashal's new Bollywood project.