Yasir Hussain bags an award for film Javed Iqbal

Actor Yasir Hussain, who is currently in the UK to attend the screening of his film Javed Iqbal, has been recognized for his great acting as he receives an award.



The film was very well-taken by the audience and attained huge success on the international platform, featuring Yasir and Ayesha Omer in lead roles.

Abu Aleeha directorial is based on real life events and Pakistan’s most popular serial killer Javed Iqbal who confessed to killing 100 young boys in Lahore.





A post of Yasir is going viral where he announced his achievement and expressed gratitude to fans for their support.

Yasir cannot be more than excited as he receives an award for the best actor.

The IMDB ratings of the film are also good.



