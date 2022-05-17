Bilal Abbas Khan unfollows rumored beau Ramsha Khan from Instagram: See

Bilal Abbas Khan unfollows rumored beau Ramsha Khan from Instagram

Actor Bilal Abbas Khan, who was rumoured to be in relationship with Ramsha Khan, has reportedly unfollowed her.



Both the stars worked together in a feature film Thora Jee Le.

The pair made headlines in Bilal's recent Q&A session when a fan asked Bilal to be her boyfriend.

To this he replied, '' Oh ho that ship has sailed."

After this, fans began to speculate that the two might be romancing.

Multiple times, Ramsha was spotted at Bilals residence and was very close to his family.

Apparently, the couple have thought to have parted ways after Bilal unfollowed her and not only this he has also removed Ahad Raza Mir after divorce from Instagram as he holds great bond with Sajal Aly.







