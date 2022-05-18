Mishi Khan wants Amir Liaquat Hussain to leave Pakistan, ready to fund travel expenses: See

Actress Mishi Khan is ready to pay for host Amir Liaquat Hussain’s one-way trip, requesting him to leave the country as she says he reaped what he sowed.



Amir Liaquat Hussain’s divorce battle with third wife Dania Shah has tarnished his reputation as she released a clip, lamenting the viral, personal and indecent videos and now Liaquat has no choice left just to leave Pakistan for good.

Mishi Khan in a video message on Twitter slams Liaquat and says, "Aamir Liaquat Hussain turns on his camera everyday and begins his flop acting. He either cries or threatens to leave the country. But I want to ask, when are you leaving? If there's an issue then all of us can get you a one-way ticket so you can finally go where you plan to, rest and in the meantime, get your brain checked."

The Janaan actress continued, "Your pride has drowned you and what's happened is karma. Tou ghuroor ka sir neecha. Now do us all a favour, get yourself checked and leave this country for good. The sooner the better because the little respect you had is also gone now."

Recently, Liaquat received another marriage proposal from a young girl, ready to build a mansion for him.