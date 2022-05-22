Hania Amir avoids social media association with Asim Azhar post breakup; Here's Why

Actress Hania Aamir does not want any sort of connection with ex-boyfriend Asim Azhar as she opened up about the reasons in a candid chat.



Hania and Asim parted ways after a long time of dating and soon became part of a huge controversy surrounding the breakup.

In an interview at Woh Wala Show with Qasim Sheikh, the Parde Mein Rehne Do actress was asked, "Why people tag you in Asim Azhar’s posts?"

To this she very sensibly responded, "I don’t want to comment on that with all due respect, why ? Because, we both have huge fan following, people love us and whenever a thing is said it hurts sentiments of fans, we both are very hardworking people, we work so much on our crafts and whenever such a conversation happens, it overshadows our hard work also both of us have families and friends associated with us so they get hurt."

The singer has now moved on and is engaged to social media influencer Merub Ali.