Humayun Saeed shares making of great 'Salahuddin Ayubi' series

Superstar Humayun Saeed gives an insight into the making of the mega project based on the life of leader Salahuddin Ayubi.

After the famed historic Turkish series Dirilis Ertugrul made waves globally Pakistanis collaborated with Turkey to bring another such god-fearing character, great Muslim leader Salahuddin Ayubi to life.

The contract was signed last year between Akli films and Ansari and Shah films.

Turning to Instagram, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi actor posted eye-catching views from its pre-production stage and wrote, "So glad to share that our team and producers Dr Junaid Shah and Dr Kashif Ansari are working extremely hard and efficiently to bring Pakistan’s biggest ever collaboration with Turkey – Salahuddin Ayubi – to life. As you can see, pre-production work is being done very professionally and at a fast pace so Insha Allah you will be seeing this series on your screens very soon. Proud to be associated with this project!"





The makers have also finalized the cast of the drama with Ushna Shah, Adnan Jilani, Farhan Agha, Ayesha Omer and Humayun Saeed making their way to the series.

Fans are super excited about the drama and know that it will be a bomb.