Inside Aiman Khan's perfume launch at departmental store

Inside Aiman Khan's perfume launch at Chase departmental store

Pakistani star Aiman Khan made fond memories as she visits Chase departmental store, Karachi, to celebrate the marketing of her Kohasaa perfumes.



Aiman had a meet and greet moment with fans and some even clicked in selfies with her.

The Ishq Tamasha starlet was papped at the venue, going viral for all the reasons.

For the event, Aiman donned a gorgeous black traditional attire with her hair styled neatly.

She made a dazzling entry with the public all gathered around and even flaunted one of her perfume bottle to spread awareness.







In the backdrop, one could witness a beautiful poster of Aiman with Kohasaa crafted on it, representing her as the owner of the scent line.

Her husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal were nowhere to be seen.