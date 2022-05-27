Daily Jang
Entertainment

Inside Aiman Khan's perfume launch at departmental store

By Zainab Nasir|May 27, 2022
Inside Aiman Khan's perfume launch at Chase departmental store

Pakistani star Aiman Khan made fond memories as she visits Chase departmental store, Karachi, to celebrate the marketing of her Kohasaa perfumes.

Aiman had a meet and greet moment with fans and some even clicked in selfies with her.

Inside Aiman Khan's perfume launch at Chase departmental store

The Ishq Tamasha starlet was papped at the venue, going viral for all the reasons.

Inside Aiman Khan's perfume launch at Chase departmental store

For the event, Aiman donned a gorgeous black traditional attire with her hair styled neatly.

She made a dazzling entry with the public all gathered around and even flaunted one of her perfume bottle to spread awareness.

Inside Aiman Khan's perfume launch at Chase departmental store


In the backdrop, one could witness a beautiful poster of Aiman with Kohasaa crafted on it, representing her as the owner of the scent line.

Inside Aiman Khan's perfume launch at Chase departmental store

Her husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal were nowhere to be seen. 

