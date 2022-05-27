Osman Khalid Butt, Mariyam Nafees face tear gas shells at protest, video goes viral

Celebrity friends Mariyam Nafees and Osman Khalid Butt witnessed the worst nightmare at PTI’s long march in Islamabad, on Wednesday.

The Chairman of PTI, Imran Khan called out a long march to protest peacefully along the lines of law and order and most celebrities joined in with him.

The Diyar-e-Dil stars were attacked by tear gas amid the march, expressing distress over the attackers.

A clip of the incident went viral on social media where the duo were spotted washing their eyes to get rid of the tear gas remnants.

Soon fans started pouring in comments asking them to take care.







