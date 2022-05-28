Ozge Torer serves style goals in latest photoshoot: See

Turkish star Ozge Törer aka Bala Hatun radiantly glows in casuals as she steps out into nature.



Ozge very excitedly explored the beauty of mother nature under the scorching heat.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the diva shared insights into her beauty with a sunflower emoji as a caption.





She donned navy blue jeans with a white plane shirt and a sky blue jacket on top to complement her look.

In the accessories department, Ozge opted for a silver tarnished necklace and a pair of sunnies to beat the rays of the sun.

Her straight black tresses cascaded down to her waist.

Ozge Torer is loved by people alike for her portrayal of Bala Hatun, the love interest and first wife of Osman bey, in the Kurulus Osman series.