Ameer Gilani graduates from Harvard law school, Mawra Hocane ecstatic

Pakistani actor Ameer Gilani received his law degree from the prestigious Harvard law school, leaving rumored lady love Mawra Hocane over the moon.



Ameer was recognized for his achievements as he stepped on stage at his glitzy graduation ceremony.

He looked charming in his graduation gown and very happily posed in for clicks with his family and university friends as they rejoiced in their big day.

Taking to the photo sharing app, the Sabaat actor shared insights from his graduation and penned a message dedicating to his life-altering success, "Smiles all around! Alhamdulillah. Nothing beats the feeling of being surrounded by happy and positive people, mama, baba, Ranya and all my lovely friends, those I could celebrate with and those who have prayed from a distance. Love and prayers for all of you."





Concluding with a nod, Ameer said, "Thori Qabiliyat (a little potential), Boht achay ustaad (amazing teachers), Boht Zyaada mehnat (a lot of hard work), Uss se zyaada sab ki duaein or sab se zyaada Allah Ka Karam (and more than all that everyone's prayers and God's blessings), Alhamdulillah."

Hocane took to the comments section of Ameer’s post and with sheer glee wished her friend, "Ameer! Congratulations MashaAllah, You make our hearts swell with immense pride and joy, always! brilliant brilliant achievement!"

The duo were having a nice chat over the comments and Ameer responded, "Thank you very much Mawra. Couldn't have been possible without your prayers! I know how much you prayed and helped from a distance!"

The Mein Bushra star appreciated Ameer’s praise "You’re most welcome. Now come back and let’s roll, InshaAllah! Also, treat?"

Gilani and Mawra starred together in blockbuster drama serial Sabaat and their on screen chemistry sparked many questions.

The two are thought to be dating but neither of the party have come up with any statements.