Saba Qamar unveils her wedding date

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar, who is in love with someone called Shanoo, reveals that she will be getting married this year.
Recently, the Ghabrana Nahi Hai starlet was gifted a room full of flowers and the video went viral.
It is pertinent to know that Shanoo is not a Pakistani, sparking curiosity even further.
While promoting her upcoming film Kamli, Saba stated that she will tie-the-knot with her lover at the end of 2022.
Her admirers are all looking forward to witness another December wedding of a celebrity.