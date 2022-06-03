Fawad Khan becomes new face of UNDP Pakistan

Acclaimed Pakistani actor Fawad Khan receives a huge honor as he is named the National Goodwill Ambassador by UNDP.



UNDP’s Goodwill ambassadors are a source of inspiration for many around as they serve as spokespersons to uphold the United Nations Charter and the sustainable development goals.

The launch ceremony which took place in Islamabad was a star-studded one followed by the premiere of a climate action advocacy film Don't Choose Extinction, made by the UNDP Headquarters.

This event opened up with a contract signing between Resident Representative Mr Knut Ostby and Khan.

Khan has done the voice-over of the film in Urdu as well, in order to raise awareness and reach a wider population.

While speaking to the audience of green ambassadors and social entrepreneurs, the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor said, "I am honored to be signed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for UNDP Pakistan."

He added, "I truly believe that the Sustainable Development Goals provide us with a roadmap for peace and prosperity, for people and the planet. This is an exciting opportunity for me to raise awareness and advocate the Agenda 2030."

The event ended with a deep chat with the green ambassadors and the start-ups on UNDP’s role on climate action in Pakistan and how the organization will take into consideration young people’s voices as decisions.